Dubai: Frando Sarmiento, 44, who grew up in a Philippine town without electricity, always harboured a dream of becoming an en-trepreneur one day. And his dream has been realised in the UAE.

The successful Filipino expat attributes his success to his parents, having amazing business partners and the UAE’s pro-business climate

Childhood

Born in Occidental Mindoro (from “Mina de Oro”), the seventh-largest island in the Philippine archipelago — the Spanish transla-tion means “Mine of Gold” – Frando was raised by working parents. “I am grateful to my parents for raising me and giving me good education. Thanks to their efforts, I am what I am today.”

Born in 1979, Frando grew up at Mindoro as a lone child. His mother Leticia worked at GCFI (Golden Country Farms Inc.), which back in the 80s was the largest agricultural company in Asia. “We moved to Lipa City, an hour’s drive south of Manila, and closer, to the capital back in 1988. She no longer worked from thereon,” he said.

His father Idillo – worked for the Air Force until 1986, then eventually moved to Saudi Arabia to join an American multinational company.

He added: “I would not want to change anything from my past. I had the best childhood one could ask for. There was no concept of rich and poor, but life was good for a child like me.”

Access to education

Frando studied in the country’s premier institute of learning - the University of Philippines (Los Baños campus), where he com-pleted a degree in Business Management. “Philippines is largely driven by agriculture so my major was in this subject. Of course, what I studied is not relevant to my current line of businesses. But my degree did lay the foundation for business management,” explained Sarmiento

Sarmiento said after university, he gave himself five years’ time to see where his professional career would take him. “I wanted to explore working outside. I did not have a clear idea which country the opportunities would take me.”

How he came to Dubai

Frando noted that a married cousin and his wife whose family lived in Dubai would visit often in Philippines. “They floated the idea of me working in Dubai. In October 2004, I told my cousin I was interested in taking the plunge. In May 2005, I started my career as Territory Sales Manager for a German-based industrial company. There has been no looking back since.”

Frando dabbled in other jobs. He was head commodity products and business development for DGCX – the Dubai Multi Com-modities Centre Initiative.

“During the pandemic, I decided to partner with a good friend to start up my first business in the UAE. Being an entrepreneur was always in my mind. I decided to take the step in the UAE.”

Ease of starting business in UAE

He raves about the business-friendly environment in the UAE a big plus.

“Since the time we decided to start the business, the documentation and paper work has been incredibly fast,” he said

“Today, you can start your own company at the click of a button. It is that fast,” said Sarmiento.

“It is best to start being an entrepreneur when you are young. Whatever happens, one is bound to learn something profound that will benefit him in many ways. When we are young, we are not afraid of making mistakes. There is a lot of time left to recover and learn from our mistakes. And so I decided to jump into the bandwagon before growing older.”

Frando is looking at expansion. “I would like to expand my current working zone and add another level to bring all my offices into one place. It is just more practical.”