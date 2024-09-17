Fujairah: Tomorrow, September 18, marks the 50th anniversary of His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, assuming the rule of the emirate.

Since assuming power, Sheikh Hamad has implemented strategies aimed at achieving sustainable development in the economy, tourism, social development, and culture, further solidifying the UAE’s global standing.

Throughout his 50 years in office, Sheikh Hamad played a key role and participated in various Arab and international meetings, conveying the UAE’s perspective to world leaders while representing the country at numerous global summits over the past fifty years.

On his X account, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, posted: “Congratulations to Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi on fifty years of serving our country. Your commitment alongside Zayed, Khalifa, and Mohammed bin Zayed has been pivotal in strengthening and unifying the UAE.”

“For fifty years, you’ve been a guiding force for your people, embodying the role of both ruler and a caring father and brother. Under your leadership, Fujairah has flourished into one of the UAE’s most beautiful destinations, and Abu Mohammed has become a symbol of our nation’s unity,” he added.

“We pray for your continued success and for your sons to carry forward your legacy with the same vigor and dedication in supporting the Union and its people.”

Sheikh Hamad has represented the UAE at numerous key global and regional summits. In 1991, he represented the UAE at the 6th Islamic Summit Conference in Dakar, Senegal, followed by his participation in the 9th Islamic Summit in 2000.

He also participated in several Arab summits, including Tunisia in 2004, Algeria in 2005, Doha in 2009, Kuwait in 2014, Egypt in 2015, and Nouakchott in 2016.

His significant contribution also includes representing the UAE at the first EU-Arab League summit in Egypt in 2019 and the UN Millennium Summit in New York.

The Ruler of Fujairah also represented the UAE at the Interfaith Dialogue Conference in New York in 2008 and the World Summit on Sustainable Development in South Africa in 2002.

One of the most recent participations of Sheikh Hamad was at the Fifth United Nations Conference on the Least Developed Countries (LDC5) in Qatar in 2023.

Economic boom

Fujairah has witnessed an economic boom under Sheikh Hamad’s leadership, evolving into a major strategic hub regionally and globally. The emirate’s ports are now among the largest in the UAE, supporting major projects like the Abu Dhabi Crude Oil Pipeline LLC (ADCOP). The port hosts the second-largest bunkering hub and the third-largest storage hub globally.

To accommodate the energy transport needs of some of the world’s most important shipping companies, the port encompasses nine deep-water berths and a jetty for very large crude carriers

In 2023, the Port of Fujairah handled 5,000 containers, while oil refineries in Fujairah produced 4,000 metric tonnes of petroleum products.

Fujairah’s International Airport has also strengthened its role as a gateway for tourism and trade. Meanwhile, the emirate has capitalised on its natural resources, with quarries supplying materials for infrastructure projects across the Gulf region.

In 2023, the emirate’s direct foreign trade imports reached nearly Dh2 billion, with around 22,000 business licences issued. The banking sector has also expanded, with 14 banks now operating in Fujairah.

In addition, Sheikh Hamad has championed entrepreneurship, particularly among young people, driving investment in small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This led to the issuance and renewal of 21,000 business licences across various sectors.

Welfare of residents

Sheikh Hamad has consistently prioritised the welfare of Fujairah’s residents, demonstrated by the launch of the Fujairah 2040 Plan. The plan focuses on enhancing housing and transportation infrastructure, road improvements, water barriers, ports and residential complexes, and expanding healthcare facilities.

In 2018, the Ruler of Fujairah also established the Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi for Humanitarian Affairs, which offers assistance to those in need.

Sheikh Hamad has always emphasised education’s role in sustainable development. Today, Fujairah is home to several higher education institutions, including the Higher Colleges of Technology, the University of Fujairah, and the Fujairah Aviation Academy. The emirate also boasts 67 public and private schools.

In healthcare, the emirate boasts three government hospitals and 117 clinics and health centres, ensuring comprehensive healthcare services. The number of healthcare professionals has increased, with 1,211 doctors and nurses employed in the public sector and 868 in the private sector, according to the latest statistics from the Fujairah Statistics Centre.

Hub of arts and culture

Cultural development has been a cornerstone for Sheikh Hamad, transforming Fujairah into a hub for arts and creativity on both the Arab and international stage.

The Fujairah Ruler received the International Theatre Institute (ITI) Medal for his commitment to culture and humanism.

In addition, Sheikh Hamad has prioritised the preservation of Fujairah’s rich cultural heritage. Iconic historical landmarks like Fujairah Fort, which dates back to the 16th century, and Al Bidya Mosque, one of the UAE’s oldest, continue to attract tourists and contribute to the emirate’s cultural tourism.

In 2023, Fujairah’s historical sites attracted 114,305 visitors.

In 2023, Fujairah had 5,000 hotel rooms across 31 hotels, including 13 five-star hotels, contributing Dh573 million of revenues from the hospitality sector. The expansion of hotel apartments and tourism projects has boosted the local economy significantly.

Fujairah has made its mark in the sports world thanks to Sheikh Hamad’s focus on promoting various sports activities. The Fujairah International Marine Club is a prime example, hosting numerous international competitions.