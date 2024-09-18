Flint: Former US president Donald Trump said Tuesday he plans to meet next week with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who will be visiting the United States for several official events.

During a campaign event in Michigan, Trump slammed India as a "very big abuser" on trade, but said Modi was "fantastic."

"He happens to be coming to meet me next week," Trump told the crowd without providing further details.

Modi will be travelling this weekend to Wilmington, Delaware - President Joe Biden's hometown - as part of the "Quad Leaders" summit alongside Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Kishida Fumio.

The four-way Quad grouping dates back to 2007, but Biden has strongly pushed the alliance as part of an emphasis on international alliances to rein in adversaries - especially China.

The upcoming summit marks Biden's last with the group as US president, having abandoned his bid for another White House term, with Vice President Kamala Harris replacing him at the top of the Democratic ticket.

After the summit, Modi will attend the United nations General Assembly in New York, as well as a meeting with Indian community members.