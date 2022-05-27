Dubai: Braving the summer heat, thousands of members from the Indian diaspora in UAE took part in the foundation stone-laying ceremony at the upcoming BAPS Hindu Temple in Abu Dhabi, which is on target to open its doors to the community by February 2024.
The carved sandstone-laying ceremony was led by Swami Bramhavihari Das, in the presence of Sunjay Sudhir, the Indian Ambassador to UAE. Swami Das offered special prayers during the Mahapeeth Pujan Vidhi. This ceremony marks the laying of the first sandstone on the second floor, which will be part of the first sphere of the temple. Many temple officials, dignitaries and residents participated in the ritual of pouring concrete below the sandstone.
Ambassador Sudhir lauded the labour of love of more than 3,000 artisans who have been working to carve the sandstones in India, to be shipped to the UAE on schedule. Sudhir remarked that this iconic moment was made possible only because of the dedication of the artisans who continued working despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Commenting on the ceremony, Dilip Sinha, the former secretary general of the Indian Business and Professional Council, told Gulf News: “This is a historic moment in Indo-UAE relationship. This stone laying marks a new dawn in an era of tolerance and friendship and has brought the temple a step closer to fruition.”