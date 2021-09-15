82,000 sq ft facility will be ready by Dussehra next year

The new Hindu temple that is coming up in Dubai’s Jebel Ali. The structure is 50 per cent complete. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

Dubai: The new Hindu temple coming up in Dubai’s Jebel Ali area is fast taking shape with the main structure of the building now up, a year after its groundbreaking ceremony on August 29, 2020.

The temple management has released a time-lapse video that shows the construction progress 0so far.

Located next to the Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara in Jebel Ali, the temple is an extension of the Sindhi Guru Darbar in Bur Dubai, according to the Community Development Authority (CDA) of Dubai.

The temple complex will house a community centre on the ground floor and a prayer hall on the first floor Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

This temple is in addition to the BAPS Hindu Mandir, the first traditional Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi, coming up in Abu Mureikha area.

Speaking to Gulf News, Raju Shroff, one of the trustees of the Dubai Hindu temple, on Wednesday said more than half of the construction work is now complete.

“We are almost 50-52 per cent complete at the moment. The structure is up and ready. What is left now is the finishing work,” he said.

Multiple deities

The temple will help devotees offer prayers to multiple Hindu deities.

“We will have 15 Hindu deities and the Guru Granth Sahib, the holy book of Sikhs. We have already placed orders for the idols. They will be coming in soon from India,” said Shroff.

“We are a multi-faith Hindu temple and we want to incorporate all major deities worshipped by various Hindu sects. Everyone will be able to visit the temple.”

Massive prayer hall

The prayer hall will be 5,000sqft with a huge dome in the centre with 14m diameter.

A giant skylight from which large decorative bells will be suspended in the middle of the prayer hall will be another highlight.

The huge dome at the centre of the prayer hall. Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

An outdoor terrace to do different rituals is also being arranged.

On the ground level, a banquet hall and multipurpose rooms to hold wedding ceremonies and other community activities and events are being readied.

“We have the community centre on the ground floor and the prayer hall on the first floor,” said Shroff.

The total built up area will be 82,000 sqft comprising two basements, the ground floor and the first floor, he confirmed.

The management hopes to open the doors of the temple to the public by Dussehra next year Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

“Kalash (apex of the spire), which plays a big role in the temple structure, is in brass golden colour and it is also coming from India,” he said.

Once the construction is complete, the Kalash can be seen shining even from Sheikh Zayed Road.

With the construction being on track despite the challenges posed by the COVID- 19 pandemic, the temple management is on schedule to open it by Dussehra festival next year, just ahead of the largest Hindu festival Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights.

Modern design

While the Abu Dhabi temple is being built with hand-carved pink sandstones, the Dubai temple has opted not to follow the traditional design and architecture.

“Ours is not an orthodox temple. This is inclined towards the modern temple structure, incorporating a lot of elements of the Arabian architecture outside. It will be a contemporary looking temple because we are in Dubai, which is young and dynamic and we want to incorporate the ethos of Dubai. We want to show an amalgamation of design that fits the Arabian society,” said Shroff.

He said there will be no religious connotations outside the temple.