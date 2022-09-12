Dubai: The Dubai Events Security Committee (ESC) recently met with Dubai Sports Council (DSC) and other government and private entities to review the emirate’s readiness to ensure the safety, security, and satisfaction of football fans residing in or visiting Dubai during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, which starts on November 20.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of Dubai Police’s General Department of Organisation Protective Security and Emergency, and Chairman of ESC, said: “The meeting reviewed the readiness of all stakeholders in Dubai to welcome fans and facilitate their travel to and from Doha on match days with the aim of contributing to the success of the region’s first football World Cup in Qatar.”

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi highlighted the importance of stepping up preparations to host football fans from different countries worldwide, speaking different languages and with different cultural backgrounds and needs. Dubai’s travel and tourism infrastructure, multicultural society, and track record in managing a significant number of visitors will help it support the brotherly country of Qatar in hosting a successful 2022 FIFA World Cup, he said. Dubai’s aviation and hospitality sector is geared to welcome football fans who plan to travel from Dubai to watch matches during the tournament.

Fan zones

The ESC Chairman affirmed that all entities in Dubai would work together to ensure that fans enjoy their stay in Dubai while remaining safe and secure. He also reviewed the measures deployed by Dubai Police to secure the dedicated fan zones being set up across the city. A dedicated football park and several fan zones are among Dubai venues that will offer residents and visitors a safe and enjoyable experience of watching the matches.

Maj Gen Al Ghaithi reviewed ESC’s awareness initiatives to remind fans of the importance of positive engagement and the need to adhere to safety protocols when supporting their teams. He also instructed the Committee to distribute awareness leaflets to visitors, highlighting the importance of respecting local culture and traditions.

Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET) briefed ESC members on November’s eventful agenda, coinciding with the World Cup in Qatar. The tournament will kick off on November 20, with the title decider scheduled for 18 December. DET presented an overview of events and initiatives that will offer fans a unique and premium experience to watch and be part of the world’s most prestigious football tournament.

Meeting attendees