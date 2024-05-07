1 of 9
Apple announced the redesigned iPad Air, supercharged by the M2 chip. For the first time, the iPad Air is available in two sizes: 11-inch and 13-inch.
Image Credit: Apple
The front-facing Ultra Wide 12MP camera with Center Stage is now located along the landscape edge of iPad Air.
Image Credit: Apple
The new iPad Air is available in new blue and purple finishes, starlight, and space grey.
Image Credit: Apple
The 11-inch iPad Air starts at Dh2,499, while and the new 13-inch iPad Air starts at Dh3,299.
Image Credit: Apple
The tech giant also unveiled the new thin, light iPad Pro with Ultra Retina XDR display and M4 chip.
Image Credit: Apple
The new iPad Pro is available in silver and space black finishes in two sizes: an expansive 13-inch model and a super-portable 11-inch model.
Image Credit: Apple
Combined with faster memory bandwidth, along with next-generation machine learning (ML) accelerators in the CPU, and a high-performance GPU, M4 makes the new iPad Pro an outrageously powerful device for artificial intelligence
Image Credit: Apple
The 11-inch iPad Pro with M4 starts at Dh4,199 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh4,999 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 13-inch iPad Pro starts at Dh5,499 for the Wi-Fi model, and Dh6,299 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.
Image Credit: Apple
The new Apple Pencil Pro brings powerful interactions that take the pencil experience even further. It is available for Dh529.
Image Credit: Apple