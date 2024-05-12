1 of 9
Zurich: Auction house Christie's held a preview event in Geneva ahead of its sale of eight watches belonging to the decorated Formula 1 champion Michael Schumacher.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 9
Watches from the collection of former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher are displayed ahead of auction, during a Christie's media preview in Geneva, Switzerland.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 9
The collection, which includes timepieces by the watchmakers Rolex, F.P. Journe, and Audemars Piguet, has been put up for sale by the family of Schumacher, who in 2013 suffered a severe head injury in a fall while skiing off-piste.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 9
Two of the watches, Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph, 2003 and F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1, circa 2004,' were custom-made for Schumacher and given to him as Christmas presents in 2003 and 2004 by his Ferrari team principal, Jean Todt.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 9
One of these, an F.P. Journe with references to the former Ferrari pilot's seven Formula 1 driver's championships, is estimated to bring up to 2 million Swiss francs ($2.21 million) when it next week goes under the hammer.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 9
Former F1 driver Michael Schumacher's 'F.P. Journe Vagabondage 1, circa 2004,'
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 9
Former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher 'Audemars Piguet, Royal oak chronograph model' watch.
Image Credit: Reuters
8 of 9
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 9
Former Formula 1 driver Michael Schumacher's 'F.P. Journe, Octa Jour et Nuit model.'
Image Credit: Reuters