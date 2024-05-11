1 of 10
The Korea Drone Expo 2024 visitors were treated to a breathtaking light display of 4,500 drones.
Image Credit: AFP
The show was performed by UVify, a drone company that recently set a new Guinness World Record by flying 5,293 drones simultaneously.
Image Credit: Reuters
The drones performed complex formations and amazed the spectators.
Image Credit: AFP
A swarm of 1,000 drones forms patterns in the night sky during a drone light show.
Image Credit: AFP
Every year, drone professionals from across the globe convene at Asia's largest drone event to learn about industry advancements and commercial projections.
Image Credit: AFP
A swarm of 4,500 drones forms patters over a bridge in the night sky.
Image Credit: AFP
A swarm of 1,000 fireworks drones forms patterns in the night sky.
Image Credit: AFP
Image Credit: AFP
A swarm of 1,000 drones forms patterns in the night sky during a drone light show as part of the 2024 Korea Drone Expo in Incheon on May 9, 2024.
Image Credit: AFP
Drones are placed on the ground before a drone light show as part of the 2024 Korea Drone Expo in Incheon.
Image Credit: AFP