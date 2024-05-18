1 of 16
The world's super-rich club now has 15 members, and their combined net worth is up 13 percent this year to $2.2 trillion. Here are 15 individuals whose fortunes exceed $100 billion.
Image Credit: AFP/Reuters
2 of 16
1. Bernard Arnault [$222B]: Leading the pack is LVMH founder and Chief Executive Officer. He derives most of his wealth from his stake in the world's largest luxury-good maker.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
3 of 16
2. Jeff Bezos [$206B]: Amazon.com's founder ranks second thanks to his ownership of the world's largest online retailer.
Image Credit: AP
4 of 16
3. Elon Musk [$188B]: Tesla's CEO ranks third on the index. His wealth, which has fallen by over $40 billion this year, mainly consists of his stake in the world's most valuable car maker.
Image Credit: REUTERS
5 of 16
4. Mark Zuckerberg [$168B]: Meta's co-founder and chief executive, the company behind Facebook.
Image Credit: AFP
6 of 16
5. Larry Page [$155B]: Co-founder and former CEO of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, the world's largest search engine operator.
Image Credit:
7 of 16
6. Bill Gates [$154B]: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates is the sixth wealthiest person on earth, with Bloomberg Billionaire index listing his net worth to be $154 billion.
Image Credit: COP28
8 of 16
7. Sergey Brin [$146B]: Co-founder and former president of Alphabet, the parent company of Google, the world's largest search engine operator.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
9 of 16
8. Steve Ballmer [$146B]: US businessman and investor was the CEO of Microsoft from 2000 to 2014. Ballmer owns about 4 per cent of the company.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
10 of 16
9. Warren Buffett [$137B]: The chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway is one of the most successful investors in the world and a regular feature on the world's richest list.
Image Credit: AP
11 of 16
10. Larry Ellison [$137B]: US business magnate is best known as the co-founder of technology giant Oracle Corporation.
Image Credit: Bloomberg
12 of 16
11. Michael Dell [$112B]: Dell Technologies' chief executive recently saw his wealth crest the $100 billion mark after demand for AI-related equipment boosted the firm's share price to record highs.
Image Credit: Dell
13 of 16
12. Mukesh Ambani [$109B]: Asia's richest person and Reliance's chairman owns 42 per cent of the company, which has businesses in the energy, telecommunications, and retail sectors, among others.
Image Credit: Reuters
14 of 16
13. Carlos Slim [$106B]: The wealthiest person in Latin America added about $28 billion to his net worth in 2023 amid a boom in the Mexican peso that's helped to boost the stock of companies in his business empire.
Image Credit: AFP
15 of 16
14. Gautam Adani [$100B]: Adani Group founder recently returned to the elite ranks after a short-seller attack caused him to lose more wealth than anyone in 2023.
Image Credit: AFP
16 of 16
15. Francoise Bettencourt Meyers [$99.9B]: In December, the L'Oreal SA heiress became the first woman to amass a 12-figure fortune after the luxury cosmetics company's shares posted their best year since 1998.
Image Credit: GN Archive