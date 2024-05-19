Dubai: Initial reports indicate that a helicopter carrying the Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi faced a rough landing, Iranian state TV said on Sunday, adding that rescue teams are on their way to the site.

Iranian media provided contradictory reports about the incident and there has been no official confirmation yet.

The incident occurred when Raisi was en route to Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV reported that rescue teams were despatched to the site of the accident.

"The harsh weather conditions and heavy fog have made it difficult for the rescue teams to reach the accident site," state TV said in an on-screen news alert.

According to some local media, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and local officials were travelling in the same helicopter as Raisi.

There was no immediate elaboration on what happened to the helicopter. Semiofficial news agencies offered varying explanations for what was happening.

Raisi was traveling in Iran’s East Azerbaijan province. State TV described the area of the incident happening as being near Jolfa, a city on the border with with the nation of Azerbaijan, some 600km northwest of the Iranian capital, Tehran.

Raisi had been in Azerbaijan early Sunday to inaugurate a dam with Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev. The dam is the third one that the two nations built on the Aras River.

Iran flies a variety of helicopters in the country, but international sanctions make it difficult to obtain parts for them. Its military air fleet also largely dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution.