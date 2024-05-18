1 of 10
Second day of Gulf News Edufair sees parents and students lining up patiently to gather information from more than 30 exhibitors on the latest and trending courses
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
2 of 10
Financial planning at least five to seven years ahead of child’s enrolment in universities is critical, says Neha Ghai, Head of NRI, Middle East, HSBC during a fireside chat on the second day
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
3 of 10
"Unlike other professions, individuals with the right accounting and finance knowledge are needed in every organisation, ensuring ample job opportunities," says Ahmad Bilal Manzoor, Business Relationship Executive - Middle East, ACCA, during a session on Day 2
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
4 of 10
Parents unwind with the Gulf News Special Report on Edufair at the event
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
5 of 10
Dr Mohamed Bamatraf, Head of Industry Relations, Global Business Studies; Maria Vitoratos, Executive Career Coach, Curtin University; Zawahir Siddique, Dean and Head of Blended Learning, Demont Institute; and Dr Amitabh Upadhya, Executive Director, Symbiosis International, discuss how universities support graduates through job market volatility during a session on second day of Edufair
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
6 of 10
Students from Pakistan Education Academy explore exhibitors’ offering at Gulf News Edufair 2024
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
7 of 10
Tejas Labhshetwar, Founder of Gyanberry; Dr Pankaj Lamba, Clinical Assistant Professor & Clinical Phase Director MD Programme, Gulf Medical University; and Dr Rawad Hodeify, Associate Professor of Medical Biotechnology, American University of Ras Al Khaimah, discuss how innovations in science education prepare students for tomorrow’s careers during a session
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
8 of 10
The session on Exploring Study Abroad Destinations by Horizon Scholar’s Founder Ruchi Shukla draws big crowds
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
9 of 10
The Power of the UAE, the last session presented by UniHawk, spotlights students who have flourished with degrees from UAE’s educational institutions
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News
10 of 10
Big turnout of parents and students and quality leads make it a successful edition for exhibitors and visitors alike
Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News