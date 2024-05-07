Dubai: Dubai’s flagship carrier, Emirates, will transition its operations from its current home base at Dubai International Airport (DXB) to Al Maktoum International ‘in one go’ by 2034, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group, told reporters at the Arabian Travel Market on Tuesday.

Sheikh Ahmed said the transition to Al Maktoum International, also known as Dubai World Central (DWC), from DXB will not take place in phases; instead, the operations will be moved ‘in one go’. He also confirmed that the airline would not split its operations and would operate from only one base.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum,

“It will happen in one go. I think you will wake up one day. The terminal is open and tested, and you will see your Emirates flights from Dubai Al Maktoum,” said Sheikh Ahmed.

“The existing terminal at Al Maktoum International Terminal has a capacity of about 30 to 35 million passengers. As of next year, flydubai will increase its operations out of the existing terminal (at DWC), proving that we are going in that direction,” he said.

“When we talk about an airport with a nearly 160 million passenger (capacity) in the first phase, we need 8 to 10 years for construction. We are talking about going from one runway to five. That will take some time. But when the airport opens, there will be no constraint on traffic, growth, or flexibility within an airport,” said the airline’s Chief.

New terminal needed for growth

While Emirates’ current home base, DXB, offers the airline the opportunity to meet its growth targets, Sheikh Ahmed said, “I would say almost not at the limit. To us here in Dubai, it is always about the service level. And continuing here (DXB) will not allow us to offer the right service.” These plans were charted out as part of Dubai’s D33 Economic Agenda. The airline’s CEO also said it is up to the Dubai government to decide what to do with the existing terminal at Dubai International (DXB).

Shortly after the government of Dubai announced its $35 billion plan to expand operations at Al Maktoum International, also known as DWC, in the next decade, Dubai carriers Emirates and flydubai confirmed it would be moving their operations to the proposed passenger terminal. The terminal can accommodate up to 260 million passengers and 15 million tonnes of cargo upon completion.

The new terminal’s announcement comes after DXB home carriers Emirates and flydubai announced massive multi-million-dollar orders for widebody aircraft at the Dubai Airshow in November 2023.

Sheikh Ahmed said, “Just look at the numbers; if only Emirates and flydubai have a growth of, let’s say, 5 per cent every year, for example. With all those aircraft coming into the airport, we need gates and parking bays,” The existing capacities at DXB do not allow such room for growth. “Without the new airport, Dubai will go backwards,” he said.