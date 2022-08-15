Dubai: Etihad Airways and Capital Travel, a subsidiary of Tourism 365, have launched offers for football fans visiting Qatar during the World Cup.
“Available in limited quantities, football fans can purchase Economy Class return flight tickets as well as purchase packages, which include flights and accommodation,” said a statement.
Flight tickets are available at a fixed Dh2,830 per person for Economy return flight tickets with Etihad, while a package which includes return flight tickets and hotel accommodation for a one-night stay during the sporting spectacle starts at Dh8,300 per person.
Etihad Airways will operate 42 weekly flights to Doha during the World Cup. The airline operates 18 weekly flights between the two destinations. The airline, which will operate six daily flights between Doha and Abu Dhabi, is also provisioning charter capacity to support large groups of fans travelling to the tournament.
Last month, Qatar Airways ramped up its all-inclusive FIFA World Cup packages, which include match tickets, flights, and accommodation throughout the course of the tournament.