Dubai: All FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 matches will be aired live on Sport 24 onboard Emirates, the carrier announced on Thursday.
The channels will be available on the airline's award-winning inflight entertainment system ice. The matches will also be screened in the A380 onboard lounges, and across dedicated Emirates airport lounges.
More than 200 Emirates aircraft are equipped with live TV, featuring dedicated sports channels - Sport 24 and Sport 24 Extra. Kicking off on 20 November, Emirates passengers will be able to watch all matches, including the highly anticipated final on the December 18.
Prior to boarding a flight, Emirates passengers can also watch live match action in dedicated lounges.
Free access to lounges for certain categories
Emirates Lounges are accessible on a complimentary basis to First and Business Class passengers, as well as Emirates Skywards Platinum and Gold members. Silver members can also avail complimentary access to the Emirates Business Class lounge, in Dubai.
Premium Economy and Economy Class passengers can pay to access the lounge and enjoy the matches with a cold beverage and unlimited snacks. Emirates lounges offer buffet dining, showers, free Wi-Fi, and a private business centre.
On Sport 24, fans can also watch live matches from the Premier League, UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa League, and the Asian Football Championship. Sport 24 also airs top international sporting events including the upcoming Women’s Rugby World Cup, International Cricket Council Men's T20 World Cup, the Olympic Games, National Football League (NFL), National Basketball Association (NBA), National Hockey League (NHL), major golf championships, tennis grand slams plus sailing, horse-racing, and motorsports. Passengers can view full match schedules in advance and plan their viewing on the Emirates website.