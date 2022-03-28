AC Milan legend Clarence Seedorf paid a visit to Dubai to officialy open the DMCC JLT Football Pitch, a purpose-built facility to encourage grassroots sports across the community within Jumeirah Lakes Towers Park.
The floodlit JLT pitch has a Fifa-accredited 3G playing surface to accommodate seven-a-side and five-a-side pitches.
Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “Providing a wide range of recreational facilities is an essential ingredient when it comes to creating a world-class community like JLT. With the inauguration of the JLT Football Pitch in the heart of the district, DMCC is delighted to be supporting the needs of its growing community, particularly after the positive reaction from sport enthusiasts regarding the JLT Basketball Court. I would like to specially thank footballing legend, quadruple Champions League winner Clarence Seedorf for ensuring a memorable occasion for all in attendance. Through our long-term strategy of enhancing the public realm and elevating the lifestyle experiences on offer, the upcoming months promise to see the completion of many other projects across the JLT district.”
The opening ceremony held a tournament between local children, a masterclass with Clarence Seedorf, a football freestyle show, and prize giveaway.