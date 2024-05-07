Abu Dhabi: UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his inauguration as President of Russia.
Sheikh Mohamed stressed the UAE’s commitment to continuing working with Russia and international partners to strengthen global dialogue.
“I extend my congratulations to President Vladimir Putin on his inauguration as President of Russia. The UAE is committed to working with international partners in efforts to strengthen global dialogue, development and cooperation to benefit all peoples,” the President said in a post on his official X account.