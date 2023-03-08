Umm Al Quwain: The second edition of Umm Al Quwain Marine Festival will be held from tomorrow, March 9, to Sunday.

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, the Festival will take place from 2pm to 10pm on its four days. Organised by the Department of Tourism and Archeology, the festival aims to support the fishing profession and fishermen by displaying modern practices and technologies in the field of commercial and recreational fishing – in addition to other marine sports – to encourage young people to practice sports.

The Festival will offer discounts on fishing equipment, marine sports, and fishing accessories. It will also provide investment and commercial opportunities for local and international companies specialised in fishing and marine sports by displaying their products and services.

‘Story of our ancestors’

Sheikh Majid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Chairman of the Department of Umm Al Quwain Tourism and Archaeology, said: “The second edition of Umm Al Quwain Marine Festival will help strengthen Umm Al Quwain’s position on the local and international tourism map. The festival is one of the key events that revives the story of our ancestors and their deeply rooted maritime culture, as well as their healthy and sustainable living. Thus, preserving marine life is an environmental and cultural requirement to achieve sustainability in natural resources for the future generations.”

Haitham Sultan Al Ali, Director of the Tourism Department of the Tourism and Archaeology, said the festival will help provide an exceptional experience for visitors and talents of all ages, featuring many competitions and events, including marine sports, entertainment activities, as well as exhibitions for various strategic partners and international companies. There is also a children’s playground, recreational cruises, and live shows.

The festival hosts a group of exhibitions for local and international companies and factories, including the Fishing Equipment Exhibition, Marine & Recreational Sports Equipment Exhibition, Commercial Fishing Boats and Picnic Exhibition, and the Boat Engines Exhibition.

Tournaments

Five key tournaments and competitions will be held on the sidelines of the festival, including Umm Al Quwain kingfish Fishing Championship, Umm Al Quwain 500m Kayak Race Championship, and Umm Al Quwain Freediving Championship, where the contestants shall compete to collect the largest number of pottery bottles. Additionally, the Umm Al Quwain Shore Fishing Tournament for the heaviest catch will be held, where a fisherman is allowed to use a maximum of two fishing rods.

Finally, the festival will also host Umm Al Quwain Kayak Fishing Tournament, where the top three heaviest fish catches will win. It is also permitted to fish either with a hook or a manual thread reel, and with the use of artificial bait, live bait, or natural bait.