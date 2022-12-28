Ras Al Khaimah: A new “superfast” boat has joined the search and rescue fleet of Ras Al Khaimah Police.
Major General Ali Abdullah bin Alwan Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of Ras Al Khaimah Police, launched the high-speed rescue boat for the Marine Rescue Branch in the Special Tasks Department, in the presence of Colonel Dr Yousef bin Yaqoub Al Zaabi, director of the Department. A number of senior police officials also attended the ceremony.
Maj Gen Al Nuaimi said the police are eager to keep up with developments in various fields and the acquisition of the most
Linked to operations room
Col Dr Al Zaabi said the new boat represents a qualitative addition to the boats of the Marine Rescue Branch of Ras Al Khaimah Police in light of its modern equipment that is in line with the tasks entrusted to it, taking into consideration the nature of regional waters in the country.
He added that the new boat is dedicated to search, rescue and recovery operations and is equipped with wireless devices linked to global navigation and the operations room of the General Command of Ras Al Khaimah Police.