Abu Dhabi: An Indian expat in Dubai, Thedsinamoorthy Meenachisundram, is Big Ticket’s first weekly cash prize winner for the month of May, taking home Dh500,000 with his winning ticket number 065245.
Big Ticket host Bouchra called Meenachisundram to inform him of his win. He said this was a moment he was seeking for the past five years. “I came to this country with the hope of changing my life and today I see it being realised,” he added.
Meenachisundram is a regular Big Ticket buyer along with his brother. But this month, he bought the ticket on his own. It was Eid day (May 2) when he purchased the ticket.
The Indian expat still stands a chance to win the mega grand prize of this month - Dh20 million, second prize of Dh2 million and two other prizes on June 3. Customers who purchase tickets during the month of May will enter into an electronic draw and stand a chance to win Dh500,000 every week. For the second week, the draw date is May 17, third week is May 25 and fourth week is June 1.