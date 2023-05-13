1. Emirates digital boarding pass: What if your phone dies

From Monday, nearly all Emirates passengers will have to use mobile boarding passes only

Read more ➜

2. Saudi Arabia launches endowment fund for pilgrims’ services

Saudi Arabia launched an investment endowment fund for groups offering services to Muslim pilgrims

Read more ➜

3. NewJeans breaks Guinness World Record

Group officially becomes fastest K-pop act to hit 1 billion streams on Spotify

Read more ➜

4. Dubai Metro, bus: Get a blue nol card and save money

Recover your balance if your nol card gets lost, and get a special discount on fares.

Read more ➜

5. Dubai: When will Eid Al Adha holidays for schools begin?

If your child studies in Dubai, you can simply visit the KHDA website to get a copy of the academic calendar.

Read more ➜