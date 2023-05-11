It’s been less than a year since they debuted, but the K-pop band NewJeans has already broken a Guinness World Record previously held by BTS’ Jungkook and Blackpink’s Lisa.
This week, Guinness World Records confirmed that the K-pop group — which consists of members Minji, Danielle, Hanni, Hyein, and Haerin — has officially become the K-pop act (solo male, solo female or group) to hit 1 billion streams, the fastest on Spotify, in just 219 days.
This is no ordinary feat, as BTS and Blackpink are well established brands which debuted in 2013 and 2016, respectively.
Bunnies (a name given to their offical fanclub) are ecstatic, celebrating the group’s achievement.
NewJeans fan @dks2021 tweeted: “Deserved! Love their music.”
And @mkrkosmo posted: “My Newjeanies are so talented… really proud of them!”
According to the Guinness World Records, Blackpink’s Lisa previously held the title with a record of 411 days before BTS‘ Jungkook broke the record in 409 days, on March 27.
The K-pop stars who debuted in July 2022, have six songs on Spotify, including Attention, Hurt, Hype Boy, Cookie, Zero, Ditto, and OMG, with the last two charting at 82 and 74 on the all-genre Billboard Hot 100, respectively.
According to the Guinness World Records website: “Ditto (313.2 million) and OMG (312.4 million) were neck-and-neck in the race to be labelled NewJeans’ most streamed track on Spotify, as of May 4, 2023. The group released their latest single, Zero, on April 3, 2023 (18.07 million streams as of May 4, 2023).”
A recent survey in South Korea also showed that the group's popularity is rising fast, making them one of the most preferred girl groups in the country.
NewJeans may be a rookie group, but they have already garnered numerous designer and luxury brand deals and ambassadorships for brands like Armani, Gucci and Louis Vuitton.