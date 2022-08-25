Initiative

Through the initiative, Etihad will plant one mangrove tree in locations in Abu Dhabi for each economy space seat purchased on any Etihad Airways flight. Each mangrove planted alone will absorb up to 250 kilograms of carbon dioxide in its lifetime – the same amount produced by an eight-hour flight.

“In addition to our own sustainability ambitions, we made a commitment to helping our guests and partners to travel more sustainably and empower them to make conscious choices. With the latest evolution of our sustainability programme to plant a mangrove on behalf of every guest who books an Economy Space seat, we’re simplifying the process so anyone can travel sustainably,” said Mariam Al Qubaisi, head of sustainability at Etihad Aviation Group.

Etihad Mangrove Forest

“The Etihad Mangrove Forest is a key initiative in our sustainability journey to ensure our responsibility to remove carbon from the atmosphere is progressing. The intent is to create forests on all continents we fly to, and to provide our guests with an engaging opportunity to take part in the solution,” she added.

Every guest who books an Economy Space Seat will receive confirmation of their gifted mangrove in the Etihad Forest within 10 days of flying. From the email link, guests have the ability to track, virtually visit, see photos and other details of their tree, confirming the carbon offset for their recent travel. Guests have the option to register their claimed tree so they can easily revisit their tree at a later day. Through the platform’s app, Etihad guests can “chat” with their chatbot enabled tree, while also being able to track every tree with satellite maps and access data, including CO2 consumption metrics which can be tracked.

Economy Space offers generous legroom and more space to relax. It is available only on Etihad-operated flights, and guests can reserve a seat in Economy Space while booking their ticket or at any time until check in. Economy Space can be booked at etihad.com under “Manage my booking”, when checking in online, or at the airport. Etihad Guest Platinum members can reserve a seat in Economy Space for free, or save 50% as an Etihad Guest Gold member.

Guest Miles

Guests in other cabins can also take part in the Etihad Forest initiative using Etihad Guest Miles in the Reward Shop, while a range of additional options are offered to meet corporate partner requirements and provide bundled-offset options through the Corporate Conscious Choices programme.

In line with the Abu Dhabi Mangrove Programme by the Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, the Etihad Mangrove Forest is the culmination of multiple joint programmes between Etihad, Environment Agency Abu Dhabi, Jubail Island, The Storey Group and other partners to support mangrove conservation projects in the nation and develop new carbon sinks and natural resources to remove carbon from the atmosphere following our ‘Abu Dhabi for the World’ principle.

Sustainbility journey