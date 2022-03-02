Abu Dhabi: In a new study published in the journal Science, a team of researchers led by Yong-Ak (Rafael) Song, the NYUAD associate professor of Mechanical Engineering and Bioengineering, presents the first-ever rigorous biophysical model of lizard tail autotomy.

It’s well-known that lizards have the ability to escape predators by losing — and later regenerating — their tails, but researchers have continued to try to understand the underlying mechanism of the tail autotomy process. Song and his team have determined the mechanism of the highly dense mushroom-shaped micropillars covered with nanopores that play a pivotal role in tail autotomy.

In the paper Biomimetic fracture model of lizard tail autotomy, Song and colleagues captured SEM micrographs of both the tail and body of lizards after shedding. The researchers observed that the mushroom-shaped micropillars covered with nanopores on the top established surface-to-surface connections along the tail fracture planes that are exposed to higher vulnerability in bending mode (as the tail prepares to break off) than in tensile mode.

Intrinsic toughening mechanisms

While allowing easier shedding than regular form-based interlocking, the micropillars also displayed intrinsic toughening mechanisms to aid the tail remain firmly attached to the body as long as possible when desired in non life-threatening situations. The team also captured the tail breakage process using a high-speed camera, and found that the bending of the tail plays a crucial role in initialising the autotomy process by initiating a crack on the bent side. The computer model showed that if lizards contract their muscles around the tail-body connections to further reduce the pre-stress of the attachment, this muscle contraction can also ease up the shedding process along with the bending motion.

The science behind the nearly miraculous process of tail autotomy has puzzled scientists for years. This study has provided insights into one of the most fascinating adhesion-based systems found in nature, and has far-reaching implications in adhesion-related-applications. These include skin grafts, wound healing, soft robotics, flexible hybrid electronics, bio and pressure-sensitive adhesives, and transfer and 3D bioprinting.

‘Balancing attachment and detachment’