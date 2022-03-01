Dubai: The UAE Government celebrated the winners of the ‘UAE Innovates Award’ during a ceremony held at the Museum of the Future in Dubai on Monday. Eight winning projects were singled out from almost 500 submissions in the second edition of the annual awards programme.

The award ceremony concluded ‘UAE Innovates 2022’, the largest national initiative of its kind by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre for Government Innovation (MBRCGI), which comprised events and activities across all seven emirates throughout February, attracting broad participation from federal and local government entities, the private sector, academia, and community members.

The ceremony was attended by Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Ohood bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Government Development and the Future; Abdulla Nasser Lootah, Director-General of the Prime Minister’s Office at the Ministry of Cabinet Affairs; and Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affair.

Incubator for tech

Al Roumi said: “Our leadership has ensured innovation is a central pillar of the UAE for the next 50 years. The activities of UAE Innovates 2022 reflect the UAE’s efforts to cultivate a culture of innovation within government and society through various initiatives, projects, and events. The UAE Innovates Award embodies the government’s strategy to incubate and develop innovative solutions and stimulate creative ideas from government employees to find solutions to challenges.”

Al Hashimi said: “With the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE [and Ruler of Dubai], the UAE Government has succeeded in making innovation a common practice within government and society to prepare a new generation of innovators, enhancing their capabilities and motivating them to participate in developing proactive solutions for future challenges, thus contributing to improving lives.”

Winners

Best Innovation Award for the Automation of Government Procedures

The Artificial Intelligence Dementia Diagnosis Project by Emirates Health Services is a computer program based on a five-minute cognition assessment tool using artificial intelligence.

Best Innovation in Digital Leadership

The Digital Health Passport Project, affiliated with the Dubai Health Authority, is a digital model that merges the online systems of the public and private health sectors to provide accurate real-time data that can support decision-making.

Most Innovative Use of Resources

Ajman Department of Finance’s Forsan Robots harnesses robotic process automation to monitor the implementation of the government’s budget

Most Innovative Government Process

This category was shared by two entities: The Ministry of Community Development and Telecommunications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority for their e-connection social security project. The project succeeded in e-connecting with 44 government and local entities to ensure work facilitation and acceleration.

Most Innovative Community Services

Abu Dhabi Early Childhood Authority’s Comprehensive Childhood Data System is an analytics platform that conducts a 360-degree study of a child’s situation in order to understand the challenges facing the early childhood sector

Most Innovative Disruptive Project

The Ministry of Interior won in this category with its Facial Recognition for Remote Digital Verification of Digital Transactions and Identities project, a digital portal for remotely authenticating digital transactions and identities using facial recognition.