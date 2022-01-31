Dubai: ‘UAE Innovates 2022’ kicks-off on Tuesday with all seven emirates participating in one of the largest innovation festivals in the world, to be held throughout February.

Overseen by Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation (MBRCGI), UAE Innovates 2022 takes place throughout February, engaging federal and local government entities, the private sector, academia, and community members in “futureproof initiatives that improve wellbeing and help create more resilient government models”, organisers said on Monday.

UAE Innovates 2022 comprises hundreds of events across the UAE, including conferences, workshops, as well as awards.

Huda Al Hashimi Huda Al Hashimi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs, said: “The UAE Government is keen to consolidate innovation across all vital sectors. The nationwide festival will embrace creative ideas and innovations, and engage the community through projects, and initiatives. UAE Innovates 2022 includes events taking place at Expo 2020 Dubai, in line with its mission to connect minds and create the future, bringing together the UAE’s best talents to showcase the most impactful government innovations.”

Events at Expo 2020 Dubai

UAE Innovates 2022 begins on February 1 and on February 28 and will see more than 60 dedicated events to be at Expo. One of the main installations at Expo will be an MBRCGI exhibition at Festival Garden, where innovative government experiences will be highlighted, and dedicated sessions and workshops in various fields of innovation will be organised by government entities.

UAE Innovates was launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Centre of Government Innovation in 2016 following the success of UAE Innovation Week. The full agenda and all dates of UAE Innovates 2022 are available on its website.

As part of the UAE Innovates 2022 activities, the Ministry of Interior will display four innovative products, including the ‘Emirates Sniper’ project, which is a remote-controlled vehicle used for security at events, the ‘Emirates Falcon’ drone project, the ‘Fire Robot’ project, which is mini fire-extinguishing mechanism, and the ‘Bin Woriqa’ smart service project to provide doctors easy access to hospitals.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship, Customs and Port Security is also organising ‘Our Digital Services’ exhibition, displaying identity and citizenship services, golden residency, digital customs services, proactive services, digital face-print authentication services, and smart application services.

Dubai Courts will be showing its digital litigation initiative, the interactive and integrated smart system that enables customers to conveniently access all litigation services around the clock. The Child Rights Law ‘Wadeema’, the first law available in an interactive illustrated manner, with the aim of facilitating the delivery of information to children and helping them understand their rights, will also be on display.

The Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence is showcasing innovative solutions that adopt artificial intelligence tools that reduce food waste and enhance food security through early detection of plant diseases, as the project leverages data analysis tools to support farmers in various stages of production and marketing.

The Ministry of Economy, in collaboration with the Emirates Youth Council, is organising an event that highlights innovative projects and the achievements of young talents, aiming to motivate young people to innovate. Dubai Police is organising an innovation exhibition inside the Fazaa Pavilion, where it will showcase the latest security innovations.

The Emirates Health Service (EHS) will hold a virtual dialogue session on the human genome, precision medicine and pharmacogenetics, during which it will highlight the UAE genome program and its positive impact in the healthcare sector.

The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) is organising a workshop entitled ‘The Entrepreneurial Mindset: The Symbol of Future Generations’, in which it reviews a number of inspiring innovative stories, and a number of practices and tools used by successful entrepreneurs in the 21st century.

The Ajman Chamber will launch the advanced program for entrepreneurship and industrial innovation to help develop skills of industrial entrepreneurs and build knowledge in the fields of industrial design and manufacturing.

The Human Resources Department in Fujairah will organise an event in the Future Foresight Hall, showcasing 3D and AI-based smart services.

MBRCGI’s month-long event concludes with the UAE Innovates Award, which will celebrate and recognise some of the most impactful innovations implemented at the local and federal government level over the last 12 months.

Activities schedule

• Abu Dhabi: 1-28 Feb

• Ajman: 1-28 Feb

• Dubai: 11-16 Feb and 22-28 Feb

• Sharjah: 14-18 Feb

• Fujairah: 17-23 Feb

• UAQ: 22-28 Feb