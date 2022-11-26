Manzily Energy Advice was launched at the RAK Energy Summit targeting residential properties, which constitute one of the highest electricity consuming sectors in Ras Al Khaimah. The service is designed to provide customised advice to homeowners of villas and residential apartments in Ras Al Khaimah on how to save on their energy and water bills improve their indoor air quality and comfort with the use of smart technologies and controls.

Munther Mohammed bin Shekar, director-general of the municipality, said: “Ras Al Khaimah Municipality strives to continuously expand its range of services to meet more sophisticated needs of residents. We hope that the Manzily Energy Advice service will make residents of Ras Al Khaimah more aware of the opportunities to save energy and water with new technologies and support them in making their homes more modern”.

Participation in the Manzily Energy Advice service does not require any technical background knowledge from homeowners. They can register their interest on Reem website and avail of the service free of charge for a limited period.

Assessment by expert

The service will take about an hour and homeowners can choose from options of a home visit, a video call or a phone call by an expert energy auditor appointed by the municipality. The expert will assess the main energy and water consuming equipment of their home, such as air conditioners (ACs), lights, appliances, water fittings, garden irrigation systems, the usage habits of such equipment and the homeowners’ main energy related concerns.

After the assessment, homeowners will receive a short report including recommendations on how to save energy and water, along with improving their indoor air quality and comfort. The recommendations may include usage of smart technologies and controls, improvement and replacement of inefficient equipment, better maintenance practices, as well as changes in consumption behaviours of some equipment such as air conditioners and water fixtures.

The report may also refer to additional information available in Reem’s website, including a list of providers of energy and water efficiency products and services that homeowners may contact for a more detailed evaluation of the recommended solutions.