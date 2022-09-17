Sharjah: Sharjah Safari, said to be the largest safari of its kind outside Africa, on Saturday announced that it would reopen its doors after the end of the summer season on September 21.

In a statement, Hana Saif Al Suwaidi, Chairperson of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority in Sharjah (EPAA), said: “We are completing logistical and administrative activities in preparation for the launch of the new season of Sharjah Safari. We aim to ensure guests are comfortable and happy as they visit the various facilities and attractions.”

She added: “Each environment represents a different part of Africa and embodies the vision of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to form a family attraction and a cultural and ecological tourist destination that protects and preserves biodiversity and contributes to environmental sustainability.”

Al Suwaidi continued: “We at Sharjah Safari are keen to offer our visitors a unique and immersive experience that enables them to discover African wildlife and delve into its diverse environments, such as that of the charming Kalahari environment. This environment is rich in nature and includes several types of birds, antelopes, and Gazelles, which mimic the Kalahari Desert in Africa. It is an arid desert region that occupies a large area common to three African countries and moves between the Savannah in the north and east and Namibia to the west. This waterless region embraces elements of wildlife that depend on seasonal rains.”

African wildlife

As they journey through Sharjah Safari, visitors will learn about types of African birds and animals in various safari environments, the most important of which is the Lemur, which lives mainly in Spiny Forest environments. Visitors will have the opportunity to roam the animal’s natural habitat on foot and learn about the wealth of animals that inhabit Madagascar.

The Niger Valley environment is also a new addition to Sharjah Safari. Its name originates from the Niger River, which Arabs called the Nile of Sudan and (the River of the Rivers).