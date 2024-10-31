Abu Dhabi: Razan Khalifa Al Mubarak, an Emirati climate leader, has called for united efforts globally to leverage nature’s potential in biodiversity protection, emissions reduction, and socioeconomic development.

At COP16 to the Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD), in Cali, Colombia, Razan — the second woman president of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), advocated for nature-based solutions.

“We must sharpen our focus on the indispensable role of nature in maintaining biodiversity and propelling global resilience and economic stability,” Razan, the UN Climate Change High-Level Champion for COP28, said on the sidelines of the event.

COP15

Drawing about 14,000 delegates, COP16 marks the first biodiversity-focused global meeting since the COP15 adoption of the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework in 2022, which set ambitious targets to ‘halt and reverse’ nature loss by protecting 30 per cent of terrestrial and marine territories.

Her agenda at COP16 promoted the critical importance of nature in climate strategy and highlighted the need for synergies between the United Nations Rio conventions — on biological diversity, climate change, and desertification.

Razan called for stronger global cooperation to align these frameworks and enhance conservation, climate mitigation, and adaptation initiatives. Additionally, she underlined the importance of including indigenous peoples and women in these processes, recognising their contributions to effective solutions.

Climate goals

During the High-Level Opening Session of Ocean Day, Razan stressed that the Global Biodiversity Framework and the UAE Consensus at COP28 consider the ocean central to reaching global biodiversity and climate goals.

“There is no Paris Agreement without nature, and our ocean is at the heart of both,” she added, noting that more than 70 per cent of updated Nationally Determined Contributions feature at least one ocean-based climate measure.

At the IUCN pavilion, she launched the Red List Campaign, reminding attendees of the intrinsic value of all species, irrespective of their economic utility.

Razan stressed the need for increased investment in nature finance to bolster Africa’s resilience, and at a gender equality event, she advocated for inclusive strategies.