Abu Dhabi: Live Nation Middle East and Emirates Nature – WWF have announced the details of a new initiative developing guidance and best practices to enhance the sustainability of concert tours.

Based on Live Nation’s Green Touring Programme, the initiative will look at all aspects of event production, including flights, ground transportation, hotel accommodations, merchandise, venue operations, and more.

The effort kicked-off with the Maroon 5 show at the Etihad Arena on May 6. Once the baseline data is collected from the study, a science-based guideline will be created to inform upcoming concerts and influence sustainable touring practices moving forward.

Live Nation recently completed a global sustainability study that found that 82 per cent of live music-goers strive to maintain an environmentally sustainable lifestyle. Accordingly, a key element of the programme will be providing concert-goers with more sustainable options while attending shows.

2030 target

In line with the UAE’s target to reduce carbon footprint by 23 per cent by 2030, the collaboration between Live Nation Middle East and Emirates Nature–WWF will focus on the next 18 months in the lead up to COP28, hosted in UAE, whereby the project will provide a case study to continue informing more sustainable practices for live events.

The collaboration will already initiate some initial interventions into the first Maroon 5 event, including a dedicated fleet of Porsche Taycans, the first all-electric Porsche model, will facilitate transport needs for the band whilst in Abu Dhabi. Also contributing will be the inbound flight service via Etihad Airway’s all-new A350 aircraft, which is 25 per cent more fuel efficient.

Conscious consumers

Laila Mostafa Abdullatif, Director-General, Emirates Nature, said: “A new era of sustainability is rising. Consumers around the world are increasingly determined to be more environmentally conscious and are using their power and voice through the products they buy and the events they attend.”

Patricia Yagüe, Head of Sustainability for EMEA Live Nation, said: “We are excited to partner with our global team to bring the Green Nation touring program to our region, which is focused on measuring and reducing emissions through a science-based approach and investing in scalable, sustainable solutions.”