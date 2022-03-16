Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi will soon begin to directly monitor vehicle emissions on the road in order to determine the level of emissions contributed by the transport sector, air quality experts announced here today.

The emissions from vehicle exhausts will be measured in real-time, using overhead remote detectors installed on roads across the emirate. It will be the first time that this kind of technology will be employed in the region, said Ruqaya Mohammad, section manager for Air Quality, Noise and Climate Change at Environment Agency Abu Dhabi (EAD).

“Cars are everywhere, and their emissions are present everywhere. Children breathe the air at the level that cars emit pollution. We saw a drastic reduction in emission during the lockdown and improvement in air quality, largely due to the reduction in the number of vehicles on the road. This project is therefore critical in allowing us to know the exact pollutants from vehicles and their contribution to pollution in the emirate,” Mohammad explained during a virtual media briefing.

Emissions testing

In the UAE, vehicles are tested for emission levels during registration, with authorities refusing to register vehicles that do not meet air quality standards. But in other places with remote emission-sensing technology, such as in a variety of Chinese cities, this process is carried out automatically.

“As we speak, we are tendering this project and are looking for an international consultant to assist us. We are looking to start the project in the winter of 2022. We will have it installed on some of the roads across the emirate, then invite other departments and share the data with them,” said Oriol Teixido, air quality and noise scientist at EAD’s Environmental Quality section.

The authority will also collaborate with other transport authorities to get identifying data on car age, type and engine, and build a database on baseline emissions.

Air quality measures

The UAE measures air quality based on regulations set in 2006 by the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment, paying particular attention to five major pollutants — nitrogen dioxide, sulphur dioxide, carbon monoxide, particulate matter (PM10), lead and ozone. These pollutants are known to contribute to the health of inhabitants, particularly those who suffer from respiratory problems or spend the majority of their time outdoors.

The EAD announced earlier this month that air quality in the emirate, measured through 20 permanent stations and two mobile stations, met national standards on 303 days in 2021, representing 83 per cent of the days of the year.

Monitoring odorous gases

While the authority is now looking at increasing the number of air quality monitoring stations, particularly in newer residential areas and neighbourhoods that may be impacted by emissions, another new project will begin this year to monitor the level of odorous gases.

“These gases, which are released during sewage treatment, oil-and-gas units or industrial facilities, do not pose any threat to public health, but we have got a lot of complaints from people in residential areas. In this way, they have a psychological impact,” Mohammad said. “We are creating a network to monitor these gases. We will also track their sources so that we can address [odour] issues and mitigate discomfort,” she added.

In addition to these far-reaching projects, the EAD is also currently establishing links with different industrial entities so that they can get direct and continuous emissions data on chimneys or stacks at these facilities.

Air quality in the UAE

The UAE’s AE Air Quality Limits were set in the Cabinet of Ministers Decree No 12 for 2006, concerning Protection of Air from Pollution.

Teixido explained that these are the major pollutants of concern in most countries because they are known to have adverse health effects.

“The UAE’s desert environment also means that we see more pollution from dust events or PM10 (small particulate matter from dust or smoke that have a diameter of 10 micrometres of less) during the summer months. If we see any increase in these levels, we investigate, and work with the authorities to ensure that they are managed,” Teixido said.

Pollutant limits

Sulphur dioxide: 350 micrograms per cubic metre on an average in an hour, and 60 micrograms on an average in a year.

Carbon monoxide: 30 milligrams per metre cube on an average in an hour, and 10 milligrams per metre cube on an average in eight running hours.

Nitrogen dioxide: 400 micrograms per metre cube on an average in an hour, and 150 micrograms per metre cube on an average in 24 hours.

Ozone: 200 micrograms per cubic metre on an average in an hour, and 10 micrograms per metre cube on an average in eight running hours.

Total suspended particles: 230 micrograms per cubic metre on an average in 24 hours, and 90 micrograms per cubic metre on an average in a year.

PM10 (suspended particles with diameter less than 10 micrometres): 150 micrograms per cubic metre on an average in 24 hours.