Abu Dhabi: The Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi (EAD) has launched four volunteer programmes — Murshid, Green Citizen, Environmental Experts, and Youth Green Majlis — to encourage community members to participate in environmental conservation.

The programmes, under the ‘Naha’ platform, aim to reach all segments of society, especially youth, said Rasha Ali Al Mudhafai, acting director of environmental awareness at EAD.

By providing opportunities for volunteering, EAD said it hopes to foster a sense of environmental responsibility and contribute to a sustainable future for Abu Dhabi.

300 volunteer hours

The Murshid programme offers youth over 300 volunteer hours at the Jubail Mangrove Park and supports field trips, including participation in the 12th World Environmental Education Congress. The programme collaborates with the Emirates Schools Establishment and the Department of Education and Knowledge to train youth, aged 14 to 17, as environmental monitors.

The Green Citizen programme allows residents passionate about environmental work to actively engage in protecting Abu Dhabi’s natural heritage. A recent virtual meeting welcomed new volunteers, reviewed the 2024 plan, and introduced the Naha platform. This year’s programme included five cleanup campaigns with 281 participants.

Network of 287 experts

The Environmental Experts programme connects a network of 287 experts from various fields, sharing knowledge and supporting EAD projects. This programme supports EAD’s projects and events, drawing on the expertise of participating professionals. Expected responsibilities for ‘Green Experts’ include conducting workshops or lectures, reviewing or evaluating reports and case studies, and training volunteers.

The Youth Green Majlis, part of the Sustainable Campus Initiative, empowers youth aged 18 to 35 to lead environmental projects, with over 650 members participating in activities like beach cleanups and policy discussions.

A shared duty

Since 2019, 232 members have dedicated over 970 hours across 60 activities, including the World Environmental Education Congress, beach cleanups in Abu Dhabi, and educational sessions on topics such as single-use plastic policies and other community initiatives.