Dubai: A first-of-its-kind conference in the region taking place in Dubai is exploring the benefits of perovskite solar cells to to enhance photovoltaic systems in the MENA region’s climate conditions.

A line-up of international researchers, scientists and specialists at the first Middle East and North Africa Solar Conference (MENA-SC) 2023, are presenting the latest scientific and technical progress of organic and organic-inorganic hybrid perovskite cells.

They are also discussing methods of testing photovoltaic solar panels to ensure their reliability and suitability for the climate and atmosphere of the MENA region, for optimal performance in different climate conditions.

Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising MENA-SC from November 15 to 18 at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The conference is the first scientific and technical conference of its kind in the region, specialising in solar energy systems.

It focuses on all areas of photovoltaics with a rich programme on PV materials and devices, future technologies, PV reliability and forecasting for performance assessment. Areas extend to system operation, concentrated solar power and grid integration, all of which are key in accelerating the green energy transformation.

Clean energy

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer “We strive to achieve the wise directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate Dubai’s global position in renewable and clean energy, and sustainability,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA.

“The conference creates additional momentum for the renewable and clean energy sector in the MENA region.”

Al Tayer said this is through encouraging innovation, research, and development and by showcasing the latest innovations, research papers, and scientific discoveries in solar energy.

The conference is also attracting scientists, researchers, investors, and international keynote speakers to exchange knowledge, and insights, and discuss breakthrough ideas and the latest innovative technologies and solutions to accelerate the development of the solar photovoltaic systems industry, and deliver the expected Return on Investment for all stakeholders along the value chain, Al Tayer pointed out.

Perovskite and organic materials

The research papers at MENA SC focus on the most prominent scientific and technical progress of perovskite, organic, and hybrid solar cells, which are rising stars for solar cell and optoelectronic applications for their outstanding features.

The conference explores the horizons of these emerging PV technologies, which are low-cost, lightweight, flexible, and eco-friendly. They also combine efficiency and stability.

The conference is also holding discussions on organic and dye-sensitised solar cells, high-performance hybrid tandem or multijunction solar cells, PV module and system reliability in the MENA region, effects and mitigation of soiling on PV Systems and module and system reliability in the circular economy. The MENA-SC 2023 conference is held in conjunction with the 25th Water, Energy, Technology, and Environment Exhibition (WETEX) and Dubai Solar Show 2023.

DEWA at WETEX and DSS

Meanwhile, DEWA is showcasing its key projects, initiatives, and digital services at its stands at WETEX and DSS 2023.

Some of the most prominent projects being featured by DEWA include the following: The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, Green Hydrogen Project, Hassyan SWRO IWP Project, DEWA’s Space-D programme, Pumped-storage hydroelectric power plant in Hatta, Dubai Mountain Peak, Aquifer Storage and Recovery (ASR) project, the Green Charger initiative, Smart Grid, Rammas (DEWA’s virtual employee supported by ChatGPT) and the Duroob smart app.

Organised by DEWA under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the events are held under the theme ‘At the Forefront of Sustainability.’