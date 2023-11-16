Dubai: Heavy rainfall, thunder, and lightning was recorded in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah, UAE on Thrusday afternoon. By evening, light showers were also recorded on E611 (Emirates Road) in Dubai and parts of Sharjah, according to the Met Office.
According to UAE's National Center of Meteorology, more rain and cloudy weather is expected in scattered parts of the country till 8am Friday.
UAE will see cloudy weather Saturday and Sunday, the NCM said.
On Thursday, the NCM issued yellow and orange weather alerts indicating rainy clouds over the entire country.
Rainy weather is typical during this time of the year in the UAE.
According to the NCM, this weather situation will be caused because "the country is affected by a surface low pressure system from the Red Sea with an extension of upper air trough accompanied by a jet stream from the West and cold air mass with clouds flowing from the west accompanied by convective clouds over scattered areas associated with rainfall."
The NCM is also conducting regular cloud seeding missions to maximise rainfall in the country, as the clouds are convective. Convective clouds typically look like cotton balls piled on top of each other, carry rain, and are considered the best type of clouds for effective cloud seeding. They are constantly monitored by the NCM for the amount of moisture they carry.
A drop in temperatures was also recorded across the UAE over the last two days.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country on Thursday morning was 13.9°C in Jebel Jais. And the highest temperature recorded was 35.7°C in Jabal Al Dhanna (Al Dhafra Region), according to the NCM.