Ras Al Khaimah: Remote learning has been announced in some schools in Ras Al Khaimah due to rains.
Students of government schools in Ras Al Khaimah will have remote learning on Friday, November 17, due to unstable weather. The Local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Team in the emirate said students will learn from home tomorrow.
The move will ensure the safety of students and school staff, the Ras Al Khaimah Police said.
Meanwhile, due to weather fluctuations, the local Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management team in Umm Al Quwain, in coordination with the Umm Al Quwain Educational District and the Emirates School Education Foundation, also decided to ask public and private schools to go in for remote learning tomorrow.
Nurseries have been asked to close in order to keep students safe. The management of universities and colleges have also been asked to adopt felxible work systems and coordinate with students accordingly.
In Ajman too, both public and private schools were notified about the flexible work schedules. The institutions will work remotely tomorrow, in keeping with the directives from the local Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management team.