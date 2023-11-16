Dubai: The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in the UAE has called upon private companies in the country to adopt flexible work schedules tomorrow, Friday, November 17, given the current unstable weather conditions.
The ministry said necessary measures need to be taken to ensure full compliance with health and safety requirements.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” it said.
Earlier, authorities in Ras Al Khaimah announced that some schools in the emirate would also work remote tomorrow in view of the rains.