Dubai: All federal government employees in the UAE will work remotely on Friday, October 27, as per the directives of the UAE Cabinet. This however excludes those whose presence is required at the workplace.
The Council of Ministers also directed that government schools operate remotely, taking into account the weather conditions.
Meanwhile, in Dubai, Friday, October 27, 2023, was declared a remote working day for employees of all Dubai government entities, due to weather conditions, under the directives of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council.
This applies to all government employees in Dubai, except for roles that need on-site presence at the workplace.
Abu Dhabi also announced that remote work will be activated across government entities on Friday. And all schools are also going to operate remotely (online) in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Al Dhafra Region, on Friday.
Flexible work patterns applied on private sector
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) in the UAE called on private sector companies across the UAE to apply flexible work patterns on Friday, 27th October, given the current weather conditions.
“Necessary measures need to be taken by companies to ensure outdoor work, which is necessary to resume, complies with the occupational health and safety requirements,” the Ministry said in a statement on their X account.
“Companies also need to ensure the health and safety of workers commuting to and from outdoor work locations,” the Ministry added.
Flexible schoolday urged
KHDA Dubai has urged all private educational institutions to be flexible and provide option for distance learning on Friday.