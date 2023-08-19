Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Police have called on motorists to commit to safe driving during heavy rains and bad weather conditions.
Police advised motorists to stay away from valleys, trenches and avoid approaching electrical lines, and the places close to trees during rainfall to ensure safety of everyone.
In a post shared on its social media platforms, Abu Dhabi Police reminded drivers about safe driving and road safety during bad weather condition and also shared the list of fines in case of violations.
Hefty fines
Dh1,000 fine and six black points for gathering near valleys and flooded areas and dams during rainy weather.
Dh2,000 fine and 23 black points and 60-day vehicle confiscation for entering flooded valleys
Dh1,000 fine and four black points and 60-day vehicle confiscatio for obstructing authorities from regulating traffic, ambulance or rescue vehicles during emergencies.
Disciplined driving
Major Mahmoud Youssef Al-Balushi, Director of the Traffic and Patrol Directorate, called on drivers to be disciplined on the roads and avoid reckless driving any any weather conditions.
He also advised motorists to clean their windscreen and all other windows during rain to ensure clear visibility while driving.
He said that motorists must replace old worn-out tyres to avoid slippery conditions durign rain. He urged drivers to keep safe distance all the time to avoid accidents.