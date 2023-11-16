Dubai: With the cool weather and morning temperatures around 23°C in Dubai, it’s going to be a pleasant day for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), there will be a significant drop in temperatures and rain in some parts of the country on Thursday.
The NCM issued a yellow weather alert indicating that rainy clouds have developed across the country and cloudy weather conditions are expected till 8pm.
In general, UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country, and cloudy conditions will continue until Saturday, November 18, as per the NCM.
Also, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29-34°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 14-19°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 28-32°C, and 20-25°C in the mountainous regions.
The lowest temperature recorded over the country today morning is 13.9°C in Jais Mountain (Ras Al Khaimah) at 06:00 am.
Humidity will be moderate at 60-85 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 50-60 per cent.
If you are planning to head to the beach on Thursday, be careful as rough seas are expected.
According to the NCM, the sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times with clouds in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in the Oman Sea.