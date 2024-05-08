Abu Dhabi: To raise children’s awareness of the importance of agriculture, food safety, and beekeeping, the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has issued a series of story books and educational publications.

The publications provide entertaining and educational content that helps children develop awareness of the importance of these sectors. The content also aims to contribute to encouraging them to choose work opportunities in these vital sectors in the future.

The booklets are available on ADAFSA’s website (www.adafsa.gov.ae). The series is also available in English and French to reach a wider audience.

The awareness materials consist of three educational brochures and 10 stories. The brochure on Educational Activities in Agriculture imparts fundamental agricultural knowledge to children by using the character of The Little Farmer. The livestock brochure offers guidance on preventing and managing animal diseases, while the Food Safety brochure educates children on wise shopping practices and the importance of adhering to food safety measures. The stories cover a wide range of topics, including the work and services of ADAFSA, diseases common to humans and animals, food labels, irrigation, food waste, food safety during desert trips, Eid sacrifices, animal welfare, fresh fish as well as beekeeping and honey production.

Badr Hassan Al Shehhi, director of Communication and Community Engagement Division at ADAFSA, said: “We hope that these booklets will contribute to the formation of a generation that is aware of the importance of agriculture and food security, and contributes to achieving food security in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.”