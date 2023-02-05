Dubai: More than 6,000 people representing different ages and nationalities took part in the special edition of the Clean UAE Campaign on Saturday - National Environment Day - registering approximately 24,000 voluntary hours and covering a stretch of 25sqkm.
Emirates Environmental Group (EEG) had organised the special edition of Clean UAE to usher in the Year of Sustainability, which was recently announced by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE. The campaign was conducted in partnership with the Ministry of Climate Change & Environment (MOCCAE) and the Ministry of Community Development (MOCD).
Multiple government institutions also collaborated with the organiser to make the one-day event a huge success. They included Ministry of Interior – UAE, Abu Dhabi City Municipality, Dubai Municipality, Environment & Protected Areas Authority - Sharjah, Municipality & Planning Department - Ajman, Public Services Department – Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah Natural Resources Corporation.
The campaign took place simultaneously in all the Emirates.
Mariam bint Mohammed Saeed Hareb Almheiri - Minister of Climate Change and Environment, said: “The declaration of 2023 as the 'Year of Sustainability' under the theme ‘Today for Tomorrow’ by the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan upholds the persistent strive of our country’s wise leadership. Sustainability is one of the core elements of UAE’s Vision 2021 and we are deeply committed to make our country one of the most sustainable and environment friendly countries of the world. By hosting the assembly of nations at the COP28 later this year, we have a unique opportunity to showcase our long-standing efforts.
Hessa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development also expressed her appreciation for the nationwide participation in the ‘Clean UAE’ campaign.