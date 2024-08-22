The campaign uses digital traps, fogging machines, and ultra-fine mist sprayers to tackle flying pests. The municipality’s approach includes inspection of breeding sites. Rodent control is also carried out using various types of baits and by employing special boxes at the locations.

Adel Omar, director of Public Health and Central Laboratories, said the latest campaign is a continuation of previous initiatives carried out by the municipality, particularly during the winter season, to reduce mosquito breeding, the spread of insects, and control other public health pests in various areas of Sharjah.

Jamal Al Mazmi, director of the Health Control and Safety Department, said the targeted areas include gardens, the exterior of buildings, sewage openings, palm trees, water basins, swimming pools, irrigation tanks in farms, wells, and air conditioning water collections, among other sites, to eliminate places and breeding grounds for mosquitoes and other insects.