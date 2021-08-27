Tadweer has treated 692,623 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste, 1.3 million tonnes of construction and demolition waste in the first half of this year Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Waste Management Centre (Tadweer) has treated more than 23,000 tonnes of solid municipal waste in the first half of this year.

In a statement, the centre said it was aiming to treat 85 per cent of all municipal solid, commercial, industrial, demolition, construction, farm and ranch waste, along with a 100 per cent treatment of hazardous and medical waste by 2030.

So far this year, in addition to solid waste, Tadweer has treated 692,623 tonnes of commercial and industrial waste, 1.3 million tonnes of construction and demolition waste, 14,957 tonnes of farm and ranch waste, 4,289 tonnes of fallen stock, and 47,248 tonnes of hazardous and medical waste. This included the efficient handling of waste generated during COVID-19 treatment.

Medical waste

The department’s key achievements in the first half of 2021 included the efficient handling of waste generated by COVID-19 treatment according to the highest professional standards, the opening of three medical waste incinerators in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, the launch of a fallen stock treatment facility in Abu Dhabi and the expansion of the tyre recycling plant to include Madinat Zayed in Al Dhafra region.

Waste collection

Meanwhile, the Waste Collection and Transportation Projects Department at Tadweer implemented several innovative initiatives in the first half of this year. Notable among them are the opening of the organic waste composting unit in Abu Dhabi city and several civic amenities for recyclable waste across the Abu Dhabi mainland.

In addition, the centre deployed 154,601 waste bins in each area under its operation and unloaded them four million times on an average. Its automatic sweeping machines covered a total distance of 119,787 kilometres, while the waste bins were washed 572,020 times.

Futuristic vision

“Tadweer’s achievements and initiatives have boosted the community’s confidence in its work. The centre’s strategy is focused on offering best-in-class services to the community in line with our wise leadership’s vision. The successes and achievements made by Tadweer articulate the emirate’s futuristic vision of integrated waste management to meet the evolving requirements of different regions, while enhancing the quality of services to residents and creating a safe and sustainable environment,” said Falah Mohamed Al Ahbabi, Tadweer chairman.

Pest control