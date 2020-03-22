Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of the Board of Al Zarooni Group Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: A host of Emirati businessmen have donated funds to help the UAE combat coronavirus.

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni, Chairman of the Board of Al Zarooni Group, announced the donation of Dh10 million to ensure all healthcare centres and clinics have adequate medical supplies during the current period.

“The UAE possesses the world’s best medical capabilities and infrastructure which will help it effectively safeguard public health,” said Al Zarooni. “However, our society has a collective responsibility to enhance efforts to ensure the UAE continues to provide the world’s best living conditions. “Today, we are being tested and we have to prove to the world that the UAE is working as team to protect itself from anything that endangers the health of its people,” he added.

Dar Al Ber Society also announced that an anonymous Emirati family business group had donated ambulances and medical equipment worth about Dh12 million. The donation includes 11 ambulances valued at Dh7 million, 50 defribrillators worth Dh2.5 million and 50 mechanical ventilators worth Dh2.5 million.

Elsewhere, Khalaf Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Group, has donated 50 ambulances and a medically equipped building to be used for quarantine purposes.

Khalaf Ahmed Al Habtoor, CEO of Al Habtoor Group Image Credit: Supplied

“We are pleased to offer our support to the government to help it respond with full force to this urgent challenge,” said Al Habtoor. “We ask God Almighty to help us and and the world to overcome this crisis safely,” he added.

Al Futtaim Group has also set up a fund of Dh100 million at its malls in Dubai to cover up to three months in rent for eligible tenants whose business is affected by the slowdown.

Omar Al Futtaim, Vice Chairman of Al Futtaim Image Credit: Supplied

“We remain steadfast in our support to our leadership in facing this critical situation,” said Omar Abdullah Al Futtaim, vice chairman of Al Futtaim Group. “Backed by collaboration with all stakeholders, we are confident in our ability to tide over these challenges without significant impact,” he added.