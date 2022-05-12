Dubai: Emirates Post, the official postal operator and leading express service provider in the UAE, will host the World Mail and Express Europe Middle East and Africa (WMX EMEA) conference on May 11-12, 2022, in Dubai.
The two-day conference, which will be attended by more than 200 global executives and feature more than 30 expert speakers, aims to give industry players the tools to build flexible and future-proof companies by deliberating and understanding the latest trends in e-commerce and postal sectors. The last time the WMX conference took place in the UAE was in 2005.
‘Witnessing a significant shift’
At the conference, Peter Somers, CEO of Emirates Post, will outline major industry trends, the growth of e-commerce in the region and Emirates Post’s capabilities. He said: “The postal and parcel industry has been witnessing a significant shift over the years with technology and e-commerce being amongst the driving forces behind this change. The timing of the event could not be better, with Emirates Post continuously stepping up its efforts to strengthen its status as the Middle East’s leading postal and e-commerce logistics partner. Hosting the WMX EMEA not only reflects this commitment, but will enable us to also help advance the ever-evolving global postal and parcel industry in today’s digital age.”
Day 1 program: Global trends impacting the industry
The first day of the event will witness several discussions on issues of global importance. The session titled ‘The Big Postal Perspectives’ will feature postal leaders from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, who will provide a top-down perspective on past, present and future trends.
The day will also include a session titled ‘Maximising Cross-border Productivity to Progress the eCommerce Experience.’ It will focus on how carriers can develop greater efficiencies to ensure outstanding customer satisfaction.
Meanwhile, operators and facilitators from EMEA will tackle the insights, regulations, challenges and solutions that accompany cross-border and customs activities during a session themed ‘Navigating cross-border and Customs Obstacles’.
Other sessions during the first day will include ‘Unlocking Global eCommerce Growth Through the Power of Data’; ‘Driving Innovation to Optimise cross-border Efficiency’; ‘Technology Problem of cross-border’; ‘API as a solution’; ‘Reshaping cross-border Trade with AI-based Solutions’; and ‘How to Adapt Your Pricing Strategy to Face High Inflation’.
Day 2 programme: Postal transformation
On the second day, the conference will explore how the postal and parcel industry can transform to anticipate and overcome disruptions. It will also examine how stakeholders can exploit changes by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and expanding mobile functionality and other technological capabilities to ensure customers receive exceptional service.
Highlighting sustainable strategies
This will be followed by sessions titled ‘Achieving Successful Outcomes by Coordinating with People and Disruptive Technologies to Accelerate last-mile Delivery;’ ‘Transformation to Technology Savvy Trendsetters;’ ‘eCommerce Experience and Efficiency;’ ‘How Consumer Behaviour Impacts eCommerce Logistics;’ and ‘Sustainability — Paving the way’.
Read more
- Dubai's new Debt Management Office comes into being, will handle government financing, debt
- UAE announces unemployment insurance scheme
- 90% of Emiratis satisfied with emergency response during Eid holidays, UAE ministry says
- Sheikh Mohammed issues decision to completely restructure major government departments
Experts will also highlight sustainable strategies and practises to help encourage a wider network of logistics companies to invest in and adopt innovative solutions towards sustainability and create a more environment-friendly industry.
The conference will end with discussions on e-commerce trends and challenges in 2022 and how supply chain automation is shaking up the industry.