Abu Dhabi: 90 per cent of Emiratis are satisfied with the response of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation to emergency calls from Emiratis abroad during the recent Eid Al Fitr holidays.
Abdul Aziz Al Habsi, Director of the Department of Citizens’ Affairs at the ministry, stressed the ministry’s keenness to harness the best technologies and latest tools that can further slash response time to emergency calls from Emiratis abroad.
He said 96 per cent of emergency calls were answered in less than ten seconds.