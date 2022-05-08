Dubai: Dubai Police have inaugurated a veterinary clinic at the Security Inspection Department K9 Unit to provide veterinary health care for police dogs.
Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-In-Chief of Dubai Police, along with other officers opened the new clinic that has been equipped with “the latest devices to keep pace with best international standards”. He praised the efforts of K9 unit in the force to elevate the level of work and to develop services.
“Dubai Police is ready to provide all forms of logistical support to various general departments and police stations to develop the security and policing,” Lt Gen Al Marri said in a statement.
He was briefed about the clinic by Major Salah Al Mazrouei, Director of Dubai Police Security Inspection K9, who said the clinic provides accurate lab tests using the latest devices that comply with international standards and operate under the supervision of specialised veterinarians with long experience in the field of veterinary medicine.
Other facilities
“The veterinary clinic also includes barns and internal rooms for treating police dogs. They contain modern pieces of equipment such as ultrasound, anaesthesia devices, and infusion pumps,” said Maj Al Mazrouei.
The clinic will provide services, including conducting complete comprehensive tests, oral health services, vaccination, and daily examinations of all police dogs to ensure their safety using the latest devices such as digital microscopes, biochemistry analyzers, advanced cleaning teeth devices, and vital organs monitors.
At the end of the tour, Lt Gen Al Marri visited the training hall to have a close look at the process of training police dogs, which is conducted per the best training standards in various K9 disciplines.