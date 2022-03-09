Abu Dhabi: A number of Emirati female officers are now an integral part of Abu Dhabi Police’s K9 Security Inspection Department and are working efficiently with sniffer dogs to guard sites and assist police investigations.
Placed with the Police’s Security and Ports Affairs Sector, the female officials are adept at carrying out security-related tasks, said Brigadier General Jamal Habash, Director of the K9 Security Inspection Department at Abu Dhabi Police.
More career options
The initiative to include female officers in the K9 unit has opened up more career options for them, the official added. Police dogs currently assist in guarding events and sites and in inspections of individuals and locations. Female officers work with the police dogs to train them and keep them fit.
“We in Abu Dhabi Police are proud of the great achievements of Emirati women at all levels, which reflects we are moving forward with our ambitions towards leadership in all fields. We have achieved many advanced indicators at the global level and women have had a prominent, influential and strong presence in various fields,” Habash said.
Future direction
Abu Dhabi Police is also currently working to include female officers and their police dogs for search and rescue operations.