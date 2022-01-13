Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have urged drivers to use indicators while changing lanes in order to prevent accidents. The emirate recorded 16,378 offences in 2021 over not indicating while changing lanes.
Police said that changing lanes without indicating often confuses the drivers behind, which can cause accidents.
According to Article 83 of the traffic law, not using indicators for a U-turn and while changing lanes is punishable and the errant driver can be fined Dh400 for such offences.
“Drivers should use indicators in advance before changing lanes and avoid sudden swerving. Indicators can also be used for emergencies, such as the hazard lights. It is a language for motorists to communicate while driving,” said Abu Dhabi Police in a statement.