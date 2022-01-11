Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now apply for their residential parking permits by logging on to the Integrated Transport Centre’s Darb platform or application. Photo for illustrative purpose only Image Credit:

Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi can now apply for their residential parking permits by logging on to the Integrated Transport Centre’s Darb platform or application.

The new service will allow motorists to submit applications for new residential parking permits, and also renew expired permits, without the need to upload any documents. The system, enabled by the ITC, the Department of Municipalities and Transport’s public transport wing, will also allow customers to modify information in existing residential parking permits, including vehicle and residence information.

Easing services

The ITC has revamped the service process, making it a simple technique that saves time. This is in line with the DMT’s strategy to digitise its services while emphasising the importance of speed and accuracy in submitting service applications through different channels. This has been done in addition to integrating internal data systems that connect documents and records needed for the parking permits, such as the Tawtheeq tenancy contract, Emirates ID, or vehicle registration, thus negating the need to upload them when applying for a parking permit. Furthermore, steps to paying service fees and Mawaqif fines have been reduced to one step instead of two.

How it works

The ITC highlighted that the permit will be issued immediately after submitting the application and paying the service fees, in the absence of any pending fines. In the event of existing fines, customers are required to pay the same as well as the service fees in order to immediately obtain the permit. The customer would then be immediately notified of the successful residents parking permit application and the system would be updated accordingly. The ITC support team would also work on reviewing the information of the application within 14 days from the date of permit issuance.

Pay Mawaqif fines

The ITC has also provided the option to enquire about and pay Mawaqif fines of individual vehicles or company vehicles through the Darb platform. This allows motorists to pay fines in one easy step. A 25 per cent discount of the fine’s total amount is applicable if the fine is paid within 30 days of issuance.